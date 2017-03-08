Bryson DeChambeau in contention at In...

Bryson DeChambeau in contention at Innisbrook after father undergoes kidney-transplant surgery

Could peace of mind be propelling Bryson DeChambeau this week at the Valspar Championship? The PGA Tour rookie hasn't made a cut in his last five starts, dating back to the Sony Open in Hawaii. But an opening-round 67 at Innisbrook Resort's Cooperhead Course, followed with a Friday 70, has the 23-year-old from Clovis, Calif., on a leader board inside the top 10. DeChambeau's struggles in recent weeks are likely related to an injured right hand and some public run-ins with PGA Tour and USGA officials over the putter he began using after switching to a side-saddle putting style late last year.

