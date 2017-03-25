a See you in six monthsa : Ita s a be...

a See you in six monthsa : Ita s a beautiful spring day to celebrate a good checkup

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

All is quiet on my little street as I slowly back out of the garage, admiring the colorful poppies lining the driveway. I already dread the approaching Valley heat, which will force me to pull them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nessa da one 22 hr cuz 6
News Amid controversy, Devin Nunes returning to Fres... Thu Nunes cant be tru... 1
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) Mar 29 Hockey fan 114
Nunes might lose California voters in November Mar 28 Ellis 1
News Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06) Mar 25 Smh 955
Assange's allegations Mar 22 wiserguy 3
100th Day Rally 4/29/2017 Support the President Mar 22 wiserguy 2
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. Oakland
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,733 • Total comments across all topics: 279,970,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC