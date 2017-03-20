a Dream big, never give upa a " Clovis teens push through the pain of loss and isolation to shine

Clovis High School junior Ramiro D. Corral Guerrero, 17, is one of 16 Clovis Unified students who were honored during the 2017 Students of Promise ceremony on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Building in Clovis. At 12 years old, Guerrero moved to the U.S. from a small town in northern Mexico that was overrun by drug cartels and whose school's teachers practiced physical punishment on the students.

