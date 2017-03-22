22-year-old Clovis woman killed in head-on crash near Cholame
Estela Carballovillalobos, 22, of Clovis, was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 41 in eastern San Luis Obispo County on Friday. Her passenger, 23-year-old Serena Garcia of Fresno, was extricated from the car by Cal Fire firefighters using the Jaws of Life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|25 min
|Laughable
|99
|nessa da one
|5 hr
|cuz
|4
|Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06)
|19 hr
|EsM BDs
|954
|Businesses in Fresno and SEO
|Mar 18
|Anonymous
|1
|Edwin Young (Aug '12)
|Mar 17
|Laughable
|92
|Assange's allegations
|Mar 15
|Microwave camera
|2
|rain
|Mar 14
|the
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC