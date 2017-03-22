22-year-old Clovis woman killed in he...

22-year-old Clovis woman killed in head-on crash near Cholame

Estela Carballovillalobos, 22, of Clovis, was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 41 in eastern San Luis Obispo County on Friday. Her passenger, 23-year-old Serena Garcia of Fresno, was extricated from the car by Cal Fire firefighters using the Jaws of Life.

