Wild storm front leaves behind impressive Sierra rainfall totals

The Central San Joaquin Valley and neighboring High Sierra were enjoying a brief respite from a series of Pacific Storms that roared through the region Tuesday, leaving behind rainfall totals close to seasonal totals, along with storm damage in some areas. Some of the eye-popping totals recorded in the past 48 hours included .6.60 inches in Dinkey Creek; 5.39 inches at Wishon Dam; 3.91 inches at Grant Grove; and 4.44 inches at Tamarack Summit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.