Two Clovis men arrested on suspicion of burglary due to vigilant neighbor

Yesterday

Two men were arrested on suspicion of theft Wednesday morning in Clovis after a neighbor followed the suspects and called authorities, said Clovis police Service Officer Ty Wood. Around 6 p.m., a neighbor spotted two men running away from a parked vehicle near Peach and Shepard avenues.

