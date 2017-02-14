Trelio gets new look, new menu and lower prices
The dining room at Trelio in Clovis has been completely redesigned and now features custom wood furnishing with ponderosa pine wood felled due to the recent drought-induced bark beetle infestation. A pair of dining tables at Trelio in Clovis with high-backed Italian leather seats and ponderosa pine wood tables.
