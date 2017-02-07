Storm that brought flooding to Fresno...

Storm that brought flooding to Fresno, foothills was a normal,a more may be on the way

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Saturday's sunny skies provided only a brief respite between the storms pummeling the Valley and Sierra, with more rain due to hit the Fresno area Sunday night and continue into Monday. Friday's storm produced heavy torrents and flooding in some areas, including north Fresno and Clovis and the foothills.

