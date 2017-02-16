School choice, dam safety (Orovillea ...

School choice, dam safety (Orovillea s and ours) a " your Morning Scoop

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Hey, all! It's Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 and here's the Morning Scoop, your quick peruse of the news. Subscribe to get the Scoop in your inbox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) Wed Anon 87
why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11) Wed Michigan Usain 85
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Feb 13 Johnson Thinwaist 1
Blobert Schpieelier Cucks Marblemouth Feb 13 Joack Joack Chapin 1
News Orange Cove spent lavishly on a BMX park that i... (May '09) Feb 13 Peter 83
Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater Feb 12 The Borg 1
Review: Copper Beach Townhomes (Nov '08) Feb 10 Denise Carrillo 4
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,943 • Total comments across all topics: 278,928,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC