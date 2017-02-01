Protesters rally at Nunesa Clovis office to criticize his support of Trump refugee orders
U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes' support of President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration sparked a protest Wednesday in front of Nunes' office in Old Town Clovis. The crowd of about 80 people gathered around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Clovis Avenue and Third Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|Wed
|Slappy McGee
|3
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 29
|6Duece Loc
|67
|Fitness Evolution Dirt Trainer
|Jan 27
|Meme
|1
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Jan 27
|ACLU
|78
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Jan 23
|Been there
|83
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 22
|lightningbolt
|46
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC