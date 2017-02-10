Protesters ask Clovis Unified to reconsider ban of student play
Protestors hold signs saying "Equality Now" and other messages in support of the LGBT community and theater arts at a Clovis Unified School Board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Several speakers protested the recent cancellation of a school play at Buchanan High during the public comment section of the meeting.
