North Fresno streets flood after stor...

North Fresno streets flood after storms drop an inch of rain

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Westbound traffic plows through flooded Herndon Avenue just west of Spruce Avenue on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Fresno, Calif. Westbound traffic plows through flooded Herndon Avenue just west of Spruce Avenue on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Fresno, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crint Grease Loves Flatnosed Blackgirl 9 hr Pete Seegers Dik 1
Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear 9 hr Typical Flipbeggar 3
Just Another Dumb Ape... Drake 10 hr Drake Ape 1
No sanctuary city for Fresno Sun fucisil 4
California Law or Not Sun Aunttoanangel 1
Ness Feb 4 rudy 13
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) Jan 29 6Duece Loc 67
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Fresno County was issued at February 07 at 7:27AM PST

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. Supreme Court
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,124 • Total comments across all topics: 278,641,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC