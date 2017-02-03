New pet supply store in Fresno opens, replacing Fig Garden Village shop
The new 5,815-square-foot store, at 5418 N. Blackstone Ave. is just north of Barstow Avenue and next to the FoodMaxx grocery store. It opens Friday and will celebrate its grand opening on Feb. 25 and 26. Pet Supplies Plus sells a complete line of pet products from toys to food and it features an extensive variety of Made in the USA pet products, including wet and dry food, treats, rawhide, chews and much more.
