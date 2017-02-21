Mystery man wins $1 million with lottery scratcher bought in Clovis
Someone has won $1 million with a $10 Scratchers ticket bought at a Clovis supermarket, the California Lottery announced Friday. The ticket was bought at the Vons store on Fowler Avenue.
