Monuments in Fresno, Clovis bring injustice of Japanese American relocation camps to life

Dennis Simonian, owner of Simonian Farms, talks about the memorial he built from lumber recovered from barracks at Poston War Relocation Center. The nearly 30-foot structure is called the Soul Consoling Tower, as a tribute to Japanese Americans, including ones who mentored him as a young farmer.

