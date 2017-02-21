KMPH adds drone to its arsenal, waits...

KMPH adds drone to its arsenal, waits for FAA clearance

Thursday

KMPH26 is taking its news coverage to a higher level. The local FOX affiliate has added the DJI Inspire 2 drone to its arsenal of ways to report on a story.

