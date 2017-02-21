Juveniles arrested for suspected vandalism at Clovis High and other nearby schools

Clovis police arrested two juveniles for suspicion of vandalism at Clovis High School and two nearby elementary schools that were damaged early Monday. About 2 a.m. Monday, the suspects, who are not named because of their ages, are suspected of tagging buildings at Clovis High, Clovis Elementary and Jefferson Elementary schools in addition to the two homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.