Juveniles arrested for suspected vandalism at Clovis High and other nearby schools
Clovis police arrested two juveniles for suspicion of vandalism at Clovis High School and two nearby elementary schools that were damaged early Monday. About 2 a.m. Monday, the suspects, who are not named because of their ages, are suspected of tagging buildings at Clovis High, Clovis Elementary and Jefferson Elementary schools in addition to the two homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Feb 20
|Thank You God
|48
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Feb 19
|Marko
|2
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|Terri W
|12
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Feb 15
|Anon
|87
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|Feb 15
|Michigan Usain
|85
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Feb 13
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
|Blobert Schpieelier Cucks Marblemouth
|Feb 13
|Joack Joack Chapin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC