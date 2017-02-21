Juveniles arrested for suspected vand...

Juveniles arrested for suspected vandalism at Clovis High and other nearby schools

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Clovis police arrested two juveniles for suspicion of vandalism at Clovis High School and two nearby elementary schools that were damaged early Monday. About 2 a.m. Monday, the suspects, who are not named because of their ages, are suspected of tagging buildings at Clovis High, Clovis Elementary and Jefferson Elementary schools in addition to the two homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Feb 20 Thank You God 48
Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater Feb 19 Marko 2
Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10) Feb 17 Terri W 12
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) Feb 15 Anon 87
why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11) Feb 15 Michigan Usain 85
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Feb 13 Johnson Thinwaist 1
Blobert Schpieelier Cucks Marblemouth Feb 13 Joack Joack Chapin 1
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,080,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC