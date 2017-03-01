Jury to decide: Was Clovis school aide abusive toward special-needs fourth-grader?
A civil trial began this week to determine whether Clovis Unified School District should be liable in the alleged assault of a special-needs fourth-grader by an instructional aide while on a school bus in September 2013. In Fresno County Superior Court, the parents of the special-needs child, identified in court only as Carson because he is a minor, have sued the school district and former instructional aide Spencer Perkins for assault and battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
