General plan workshop to be held in Fresno
A workshop detailing local governments' blueprint for vision and future growth will be held at the Fresno City Council Chambers on Feb. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. The Governor's Office of Planning and Research invites the public to share their feedback on the new guidelines, which will include resources and policies to help cities and counties update their general plans as required by law.
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|sleepysolx3
|84
|Orange Cove spent lavishly on a BMX park that i... (May '09)
|1 hr
|Peter
|83
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|Username
|86
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|18 hr
|The Borg
|1
|Review: Copper Beach Townhomes (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|Denise Carrillo
|4
|Ness
|Feb 10
|Jose
|14
|Conartist lawyerss who violate the California b...
|Feb 10
|lawyer
|3
