Food truck opens new Clovis restaurant with bone marrow burgers, drunken tacos and family
The Gastro Grill executive chef Reyes Chacon shares his slow braise method for pork belly which is super popular at his new restaurant in Old Town Clovis. Salmon Tacos are made with remoulade, chef's ginger & sweet soy sauce, pickled ginger, crunchy onions, mexican crema, toasted sesame seeds and cotija cheese at The Gastro Grill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barbara Boxer Guxzles Cumsauce Shake
|22 hr
|Liberty FerSmall
|3
|Review: Copper Beach Townhomes (Nov '08)
|22 hr
|Blabs N Marvelcuck
|5
|Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06)
|Mon
|ReynaBaby
|953
|Review: Zemarc Corporation (Feb '14)
|Sun
|Human
|18
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|Feb 25
|No Sanctuary City
|7
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Feb 25
|Jerkules
|3
|Review: B & A International Farm Labor Services... (Aug '14)
|Feb 24
|Betty
|7
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC