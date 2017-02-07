Drunken driver who hurt elderly coupl...

Drunken driver who hurt elderly couple gets probation after she admits shea s an alcoholic

Read more: The Fresno Bee

A Clovis woman who admitted to causing a drunken-driving collision that seriously injured an elderly couple was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation. Brittany Anne Allan, 28, apologized to the victims, Esteban and Helen Barajas, who attended Allan's sentencing hearing in Fresno County Superior Court.

