Drunken driver who hurt elderly couple gets probation after she admits shea s an alcoholic
A Clovis woman who admitted to causing a drunken-driving collision that seriously injured an elderly couple was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation. Brittany Anne Allan, 28, apologized to the victims, Esteban and Helen Barajas, who attended Allan's sentencing hearing in Fresno County Superior Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|22 hr
|Thank You God
|47
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|22 hr
|Green Valley
|5
|Crint Grease Loves Flatnosed Blackgirl
|Tue
|Pete Seegers Dik
|1
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Tue
|Typical Flipbeggar
|3
|Just Another Dumb Ape... Drake
|Tue
|Drake Ape
|1
|California Law or Not
|Feb 5
|Aunttoanangel
|1
|Ness
|Feb 4
|rudy
|13
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC