Dean named for planned osteopathic college in Clovis
California Health Sciences University has named a new chief academic officer and founding dean for its planned College of Osteopathic Medicine on its Clovis campus. Dr. Douglas Wood, who has served as vice president for health affairs and dean at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Maine, began his new job on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Wed
|Anon
|87
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|Wed
|Michigan Usain
|85
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Feb 13
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
|Blobert Schpieelier Cucks Marblemouth
|Feb 13
|Joack Joack Chapin
|1
|Orange Cove spent lavishly on a BMX park that i... (May '09)
|Feb 13
|Peter
|83
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Feb 12
|The Borg
|1
|Review: Copper Beach Townhomes (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|Denise Carrillo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC