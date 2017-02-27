Clovis protesters demand town hall
Some protesters questioned why Republican Congressman Devin Nunes, who represents the 22nd Congressional District, has yet to hold any meetings or address their questions. "I feel like he's missing his duty as a representative to be present for his constituents and have a back and forth with them," said Pamela Beck, a protester.
