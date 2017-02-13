Civic leaders made honorary Air Force...

Civic leaders made honorary Air Force commanders in Fresno

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Fresno Bee

Tim Patendis, president of Alena Foods at the far right, participates in the honorary commander induction ceremony on the Fresno Air National Guard Base on Feb. 12, 2017. Matthew Navo, Sanger Unified Superintendent, gives a speech after being inducted as an honorary commander at the Fresno Air National Guard Base on Feb. 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans 9 hr Johnson Thinwaist 1
Blobert Schpieelier Cucks Marblemouth 10 hr Joack Joack Chapin 1
why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11) 16 hr sleepysolx3 84
News Orange Cove spent lavishly on a BMX park that i... (May '09) 16 hr Peter 83
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) 17 hr Username 86
Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater Sun The Borg 1
Review: Copper Beach Townhomes (Nov '08) Feb 10 Denise Carrillo 4
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fresno County was issued at February 14 at 6:39AM PST

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,925 • Total comments across all topics: 278,850,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC