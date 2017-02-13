Civic leaders made honorary Air Force commanders in Fresno

Tim Patendis, president of Alena Foods at the far right, participates in the honorary commander induction ceremony on the Fresno Air National Guard Base on Feb. 12, 2017. Matthew Navo, Sanger Unified Superintendent, gives a speech after being inducted as an honorary commander at the Fresno Air National Guard Base on Feb. 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.