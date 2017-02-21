At-risk missing man found dead about ...

At-risk missing man found dead about 75 miles from home

Monday

Donald Hunter , a 83-year-old man who was reported as an at-risk missing person, was found dead Sunday afternoon in Black Rock Reservoir, on the north fork of the Kings River east of Fresno. Due to unspecified medical conditions Hunter was considered at risk.

