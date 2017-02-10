Artist You Should Know: Mariachi sing...

Artist You Should Know: Mariachi singer and musician Omar Nare

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Fresno Bee

Followers of the Fresno music scene known Omar NarA© as a versatile guitarist and piano player, but he started as a mariachi singer. He returns to those roots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Copper Beach Townhomes (Nov '08) 4 hr Denise Carrillo 4
Ness 6 hr Jose 14
Conartist lawyerss who violate the California b... 15 hr lawyer 3
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) 15 hr ACLU 79
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) Thu JUCTICEFORHER 84
Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07) Thu Lolalola 164
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Feb 7 Thank You God 47
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Fresno County was issued at February 10 at 2:51PM PST

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,319 • Total comments across all topics: 278,749,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC