Womena s Marches draw thousands of supporters in Fresno, Oakhurst and Visalia

Inez Owens, left, and her daughter Natalia Owens, 23, both of Clovis, join marchers from Women's March and Peace Fresno to support women's right and to protest the Trump presidency along North Blackstone Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in northwest Fresno. Marchers from Women's March and Peace Fresno join forces to support women's right and to protest the Trump presidency along North Blackstone Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in northwest Fresno.

