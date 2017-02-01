Where to get yummy food for Valentinea s Day

Sugar cookies like these will be for sale at the Sunshine & Sugar Bakery Valentine's pop-up sale from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at downtown store Root at 1424 Fulton St. Macaron cookies, cupcakes, pie pops and other goodies will be available. Pie pops like these will be for sale at the Sunshine & Sugar Bakery Valentine's pop-up sale from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at downtown store Root at 1424 Fulton St. Unicorn macaron cookies like these will be for sale for $4 each at the Sunshine & Sugar Bakery Valentine's pop-up sale from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at downtown store Root at 1424 Fulton St. The French sandwich cookies will be available, along with cupcakes, pie pops and other goodies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.