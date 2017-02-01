Where to get yummy food for Valentinea s Day
Sugar cookies like these will be for sale at the Sunshine & Sugar Bakery Valentine's pop-up sale from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at downtown store Root at 1424 Fulton St. Macaron cookies, cupcakes, pie pops and other goodies will be available. Pie pops like these will be for sale at the Sunshine & Sugar Bakery Valentine's pop-up sale from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at downtown store Root at 1424 Fulton St. Unicorn macaron cookies like these will be for sale for $4 each at the Sunshine & Sugar Bakery Valentine's pop-up sale from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at downtown store Root at 1424 Fulton St. The French sandwich cookies will be available, along with cupcakes, pie pops and other goodies.
