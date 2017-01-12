Storm floods Fresno, Clovis streets, closes two Yosemite highways
Neighbors say it's the worst street flooding they've seen. Floodwaters lapped onto lawns and up driveways, knocked over garbage cans and made driving treacherous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sierra Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: TRI Minh DO MD (Sep '13)
|5 hr
|Casee
|4
|Ness
|Jan 12
|Chico
|8
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
|Citizens Of Clovis Please Read
|Jan 11
|Tipster
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 8
|Thank You God
|43
|Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07)
|Jan 8
|NorthSideStayWinning
|163
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 5
|Mike Dogg
|65
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC