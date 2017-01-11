Overcoming addiction one dog biscuit ...

Overcoming addiction one dog biscuit at a time

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Fresno Bee

The St. Francis Homeless Project employs former homeless women who complete drug/alcohol rehab. Learning life skills, they are paid to make dog biscuits for the Dogs Dig Em' ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim... Wed Who 1
Citizens Of Clovis Please Read Wed Tipster 1
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Jan 8 Thank You God 43
Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07) Jan 8 NorthSideStayWinning 163
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) Jan 5 Mike Dogg 65
Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts Jan 2 daveymcdaniel 1
Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15) Dec 27 Jaime garcia 4
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fresno County was issued at January 12 at 7:23AM PST

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,492 • Total comments across all topics: 277,837,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC