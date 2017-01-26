Out of the black
In California and across the country, sui cide is the second leading cause of death among teens - a grim reminder that many high school students' primary barrier to adulthood is themselves. More young people take their own lives than are killed by cancer, heart disease, birth defects, stroke, flu, pneumonia and chronic lung disease combined.
