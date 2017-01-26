Out of the black

Out of the black

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: NewsReview.com

In California and across the country, sui cide is the second leading cause of death among teens - a grim reminder that many high school students' primary barrier to adulthood is themselves. More young people take their own lives than are killed by cancer, heart disease, birth defects, stroke, flu, pneumonia and chronic lung disease combined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fitness Evolution Dirt Trainer 16 hr Meme 1
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) 17 hr ACLU 78
News When will soggy California drop water restricti... Jan 25 Dr Guru 1
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) Jan 23 Been there 83
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Jan 22 lightningbolt 46
Ness Jan 21 Fun times 11
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) Jan 20 Big max 66
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,314,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC