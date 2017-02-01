Mother thought they were cuddling. Th...

Mother thought they were cuddling. Then her daughter said the retired cop molested her

A former Fresno police officer pleaded not guilty Tuesday to five felony charges of committing a lewd act with a child younger than 14 years old involving two alleged victims more than a decade apart. A criminal complaint accuses Randall "Randy" Snow, 69, of molesting one girl in 2016 and another girl in 2003 and 2004.

