Mother thought they were cuddling. Then her daughter said the retired cop molested her
A former Fresno police officer pleaded not guilty Tuesday to five felony charges of committing a lewd act with a child younger than 14 years old involving two alleged victims more than a decade apart. A criminal complaint accuses Randall "Randy" Snow, 69, of molesting one girl in 2016 and another girl in 2003 and 2004.
