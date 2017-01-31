La Jacka Mobile creates jackfruit tacos, quesadillas, smoothies
La Jacka Mobile food truck owner and cook Miriam Martinez uses jackfruit instead of chicken, carne asada, or pork to make healthy meatless tacos, quesadillas, and pulled "pork" sandwiches. Her daughter, Daniela Martinez, creates jackfruit smoothies and milk shakes.
