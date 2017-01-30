Highlights from Buchanan vs. Clovis i...

Highlights from Buchanan vs. Clovis in Tri-River Athletic Conference wrestling dual

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Lt. Joe Gomez said police were initially responding to a call that a family member was attacking his family with a crowbar, when another call said the house on Channing Avenue and Lansing Way had been set on fire. National Weather Service reported a 34-foot swell in Santa Cruz making the buoy readings of Jan. 21, 2017, some of the largest ever observed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No sanctuary city for Fresno 17 hr whoree in heat 2
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) Sun 6Duece Loc 67
Fitness Evolution Dirt Trainer Jan 27 Meme 1
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) Jan 27 ACLU 78
News When will soggy California drop water restricti... Jan 25 Dr Guru 1
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) Jan 23 Been there 83
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Jan 22 lightningbolt 46
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Fresno County was issued at January 30 at 1:31PM PST

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,351 • Total comments across all topics: 278,405,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC