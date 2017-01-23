Her ancestora s careers included running a Clovis flour mill and a Fresno funeral parlor
I've seen pictures of a company on Clovis Avenue from the 1890s owned by my great-grandfather, James Wilbur Cate. I think it was a milling plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|7 hr
|Been there
|83
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Sun
|lightningbolt
|46
|Ness
|Jan 21
|Fun times
|11
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 20
|Big max
|66
|DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain
|Jan 18
|Robert Bag Chiller
|2
|Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18
|Jan 18
|Paul Reilly
|2
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Jan 18
|Frank Adilpa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC