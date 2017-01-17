Fresno crowd protests efforts to repe...

Fresno crowd protests efforts to repeal a Obamacarea

Sunday Jan 15

Wendy Johnson, center, of Clovis joins about 30 protestors Sunday at the corner of Blackstone and Nees avenues near River Park shopping center in northwest Fresno while protesting the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act by congress. Judy Hess, right, Fresno chapter leader of Progressive Democrats of America, joins about 30 protestors Sunday in holding up signs and waving to motorists at the corner of Blackstone and Nees avenues near River Park shopping center while protesting efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act by U.S. lawmakers.

