Fresno Announces Regional ATP Awards

Earlier this moth, the Fresno Council of Governments , announced five finalists to receive state funding for projects in the Central Valley through its Active Transportation Program . The ATP is a state program created to fund projects to make communities safer and more comfortable for people traveling without cars.

