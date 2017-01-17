Debbie Poochigiana s political career...

Debbie Poochigiana s political career might not be over

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Whereas retired two-term Fresno County Supervisor Debbie Poochigian is considering extending her political career, retired Clovis City Council Member Harry Armstrong signaled that his political days are at an end when he donated remaining money from his campaign to Clovis nonprofits. Poochigian has moved her money into an account to campaign for Fresno County Assessor-Recorder in 2022.

