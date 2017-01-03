Commercial leases and developments fo...

Commercial leases and developments for Jan. 6

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Ethan Smith and Ron Stoltenberg were the agents in cooperation with Chad McCardell of Colliers International. 2,000 square feet at 1330 Hulbert Ave., Suite 102 in Fresno from Ron Stumpf to Michael Dunbar and Misty Dunbar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Citizens Of Clovis Please Read 30 min Tipster 1
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Sun Thank You God 43
Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07) Jan 8 NorthSideStayWinning 163
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) Jan 5 Mike Dogg 65
Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts Jan 2 daveymcdaniel 1
Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15) Dec 27 Jaime garcia 4
Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear Dec 27 Joe Cimen 1
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fresno County was issued at January 10 at 9:32PM PST

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,575 • Total comments across all topics: 277,802,380

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC