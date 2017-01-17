Commercial leases and developments fo...

Commercial leases and developments for Jan. 20

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The Fresno Bee

John Lee and Lewis Smith were the agents. 8,320 square feet of retail space at the southwest corner of California and Walnut avenues in Fresno from FD Partners LLC to Family Dollar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ness 8 hr Fun times 11
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) 20 hr Big max 66
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Fri Thank You God 45
DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain Jan 18 Robert Bag Chiller 2
News Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18 Jan 18 Paul Reilly 2
Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear Jan 18 Frank Adilpa 2
the view Jan 18 Acost Us 2
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fresno County was issued at January 21 at 1:48PM PST

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,126,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC