Clovis Unified buys building that housed bankrupt ITT Technical Institute
Clovis Unified School District is buying the school building at Clovis and Highway 168 that was previously home to ITT Technical Institute. It is proposed as an employee health clinic and potentially a professional-development facility for employees and additional office space.
