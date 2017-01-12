Clovis detectives arrest 19-year-old ...

Clovis detectives arrest 19-year-old suspected of stealing guns, armor from assistant sheriff

Saturday Jan 7

Clovis police detectives arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of stealing firearms and other equipment from a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy on Dec. 15. Detectives arrested Tyler Johnson on Jan. 3 after they received several leads. Clovis police said a shotgun and other items were recovered at the time Johnson was arrested.

