Clovis detectives arrest 19-year-old suspected of stealing guns, armor from assistant sheriff
Clovis police detectives arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of stealing firearms and other equipment from a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy on Dec. 15. Detectives arrested Tyler Johnson on Jan. 3 after they received several leads. Clovis police said a shotgun and other items were recovered at the time Johnson was arrested.
