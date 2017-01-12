Clovis approves development standards for new urban growth area
Clovis has approved the development standards - which is the look and feel - of its next growth area named Heritage Grove located northwest of the city. The planned urban center bounded by Willow, Shepherd, Copper and Sunnyside avenues is named for the cultural legacy and agricultural heritage of the area.
