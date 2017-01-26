Children hurt in car crash with polic...

Children hurt in car crash with police car

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Fresno Bee

A 5- and 10-year-old suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after a Fresno police officer crashed into their vehicle in Clovis, said Clovis police Sgt. Jim Munro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When will soggy California drop water restricti... Wed Dr Guru 1
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) Jan 23 Been there 83
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Jan 22 lightningbolt 46
Ness Jan 21 Fun times 11
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) Jan 20 Big max 66
DJ Trump Drenches Central Valley in Rain Jan 18 Robert Bag Chiller 2
News Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 18 Jan 18 Paul Reilly 2
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,194 • Total comments across all topics: 278,280,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC