3.1 earthquake strikes near Mammoth L...

3.1 earthquake strikes near Mammoth Lakes

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Tuesday evening 14 miles from Mammoth Lakes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 6:53 p.m. at a depth of 2.5 miles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clovis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the view 8 hr not enjoyable 1
Review: TRI Minh DO MD (Sep '13) Sun Casee 4
Ness Jan 12 Chico 8
News Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim... Jan 11 Who 1
Citizens Of Clovis Please Read Jan 11 Tipster 1
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Jan 8 Thank You God 43
Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07) Jan 8 NorthSideStayWinning 163
See all Clovis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clovis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fresno County was issued at January 17 at 7:45PM PST

Clovis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clovis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Clovis, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,770 • Total comments across all topics: 278,012,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC