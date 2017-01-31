2 new restaurants coming, one with deep fried mashed potato tacos
That's one item on the menu of Chronic Tacos , which is headed to Fresno and Clovis. And if burger is more your taste, both cities are also getting more Five Guys burgers and fries restaurants.
