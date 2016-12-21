Solo-car crash takes down power lines east of Clovis
Dakota Avenue is closed east of Clovis after a car crash brought down power lines Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|Dec 20
|Him
|5
|Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ...
|Dec 18
|SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD
|12
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Dec 15
|Thank You God
|40
|Fresno police: Robbers targeted Asian-American ...
|Dec 13
|Anil
|1
|She's so lost n doesn't even know it
|Dec 9
|Done with her
|4
|Children who witnessed Fresno County Jail shoot...
|Dec 8
|Not a LIBERAL
|2
|Arayan/ Skinhead Gangs are dumb! (Oct '11)
|Dec 7
|SoAreDinduGangs
|15
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC