Signed, sealed, delivered ... in time for Christmas
On a foggy morning in early December, I find myself at the Clovis Post Office not to mail my own holiday cards and packages, but to get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on here during the busiest time of year. My initial request to talk to some postal workers about their jobs during this busy season has resulted in a generous invitation to shadow some Clovis letter carriers for the morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Clovis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|Dec 20
|Him
|5
|Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ...
|Dec 18
|SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD
|12
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Dec 15
|Thank You God
|40
|Fresno police: Robbers targeted Asian-American ...
|Dec 13
|Anil
|1
|She's so lost n doesn't even know it
|Dec 9
|Done with her
|4
|Children who witnessed Fresno County Jail shoot...
|Dec 8
|Not a LIBERAL
|2
|Arayan/ Skinhead Gangs are dumb! (Oct '11)
|Dec 7
|SoAreDinduGangs
|15
Find what you want!
Search Clovis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC