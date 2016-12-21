Signed, sealed, delivered ... in time for Christmas

On a foggy morning in early December, I find myself at the Clovis Post Office not to mail my own holiday cards and packages, but to get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on here during the busiest time of year. My initial request to talk to some postal workers about their jobs during this busy season has resulted in a generous invitation to shadow some Clovis letter carriers for the morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.