Police: Robbers targeted Asian-American store owners

Two men and a woman are in custody in connection with about two dozen robberies that targeted Asian-American store owners in the Fresno and Clovis area, police chiefs from the two cities announced at a news conference Tuesday morning. The suspects went after owners of businesses in southeast Fresno who had large amounts of cash and often followed their victims home, where they were then targeted with home invasion robberies or kidnappings, Fresno Chief Jerry Dyer said.

