Out & About: Wreaths Across America at Clovis, Academy and Red Bank cemeteries
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3225 in Clovis sponsored wreath-laying ceremonies at Red Bank and Academy cemeteries in Clovis. In total, 185 wreaths were placed on the graves of veterans.
